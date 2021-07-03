PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,730. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
