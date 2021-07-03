PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,730. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

