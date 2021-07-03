PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:PMF opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

