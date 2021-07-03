PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:PMF opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $15.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
