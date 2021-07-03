Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vroom in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.75). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

VRM has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.88.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,102,251 shares of company stock valued at $91,700,331. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 736,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,698 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Vroom by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 286,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

