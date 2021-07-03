Piper Sandler Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $170.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.33.

COF stock opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

