Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $858.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.