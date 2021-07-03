Piper Sandler Weighs in on CF Bankshares Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $19.38 on Thursday. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

