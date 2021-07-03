Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $1.68 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKBEF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.