Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes comprises approximately 0.5% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,036,000 after buying an additional 121,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 246,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 32,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 210,205 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

PBI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 1,046,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.