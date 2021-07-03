Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.29. Plexus reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,891. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

