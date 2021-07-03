Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report sales of $109.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $68.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $471.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.73 million to $484.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $737.35 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $762.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,246,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,807,820. Plug Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.