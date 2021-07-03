PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.85 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

