Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Lowered by Longbow Research

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PII. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

PII opened at $135.30 on Thursday. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

