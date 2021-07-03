Polkadot Reaches Market Cap of $14.98 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.65 or 0.00045202 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $14.98 billion and $698.47 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00135700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00171107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,631.03 or 1.00004724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.00880899 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,087,905,482 coins and its circulating supply is 957,181,326 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

