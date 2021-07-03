PolySwarm (NCT) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. PolySwarm has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $42,859.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00053792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 510.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.84 or 0.00746722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

