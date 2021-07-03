Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of PITAF stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

