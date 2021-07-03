Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Up 6%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.22. Approximately 1,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 107,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

PDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $555.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $3,795,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

