Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Holdings Lifted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,567,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after buying an additional 131,078 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Pretium Resources by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 194,945 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 824,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,272,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

