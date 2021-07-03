Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 321.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

PGZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 5,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,089. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

