Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.90. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 30,068 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

In other Pro-Dex news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

