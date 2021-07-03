Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 82,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

PFIE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 268,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,201. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 88,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

