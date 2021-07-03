PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in PROG by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PROG has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that PROG will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

