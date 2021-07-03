PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PROG worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

PRG opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

