Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AAR worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AIR opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.23 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

