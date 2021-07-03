Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 4,733 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 120.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,328,000 after purchasing an additional 85,161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $225.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.