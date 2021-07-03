Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Cowen worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,668,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cowen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 112,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Cowen by 60.0% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

