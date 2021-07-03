Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dropbox by 21.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,677 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

