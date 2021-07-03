Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Ming Lu Acquires 7,000 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,391.50 ($18.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,488.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.75 ($21.66).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

