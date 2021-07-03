Prudential’s (PRU) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,657.75 ($21.66).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,391.50 ($18.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,488.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Also, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,038 shares of company stock worth $10,026,347.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

