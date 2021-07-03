Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Resource Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 580.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

