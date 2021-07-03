Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $45,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $248.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

