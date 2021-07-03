Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 908,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,215 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $35,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,311 shares of company stock worth $10,441,622. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

