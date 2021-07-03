Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.80

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 168637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on OGZPY shares. UBS Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

