Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $325.00 at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $296.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $302.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $305.85.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

