Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $325.00 at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $296.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.20.
Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $302.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $305.85.
In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
