Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €110.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.16 ($117.84).

Shares of PUM opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is €92.69. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €101.75 ($119.71).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

