Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $35.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,716.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 329,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

