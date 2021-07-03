Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Lowered by Analyst

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nomad Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.40 million and a P/E ratio of 24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$8.78 and a one year high of C$18.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

