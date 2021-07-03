Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Cut by B. Riley

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRPL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,716.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

