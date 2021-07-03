Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Boosted by Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SSL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

SSL stock opened at C$9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.11. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

