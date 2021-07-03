Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Lifted by Analyst

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Trustmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

