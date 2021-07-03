Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cogeco Communications Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.45 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCA. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.38.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$121.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$117.17. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,471.20. Insiders have sold a total of 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.