Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

NYSE LII opened at $347.09 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $229.37 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lennox International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,994,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

