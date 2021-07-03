QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QADB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

QADB stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. 4,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 140.41 and a beta of 1.51. QAD has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

