QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.95 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. QASH has a total market capitalization of $28.95 million and approximately $564,188.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00733352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.99 or 0.07532715 BTC.

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

