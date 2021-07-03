QS Investors LLC Buys Shares of 3,269 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.21 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

