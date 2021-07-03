QS Investors LLC Invests $212,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

