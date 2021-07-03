QS Investors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 156.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several research firms have commented on GIL. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

