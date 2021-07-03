QS Investors LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.65% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $326,000.

Shares of INFR stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

