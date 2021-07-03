QS Investors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.