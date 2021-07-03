QS Investors LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 105,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,142 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,517 shares of company stock worth $26,011,347. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

