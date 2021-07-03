QS Investors LLC Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

STAG stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

